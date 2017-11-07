Cuevas was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Monday.

Cuevas received a spring training invitation last year, but ultimately ended up spending the entirety of the season with Triple-A Albuquerque after failing to break came with the big club. The 26-year-old hit a respectable .312/.353/.487 with 44 extra-base hits, 16 stolen bases and 79 RBI in 128 games for the Isotopes, and is expected to get a chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster in 2018.