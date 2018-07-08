Rockies' Noel Cuevas: Hits three-run homer
Cuevas went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Mariners.
Cuevas broke the game open with his home run in the seventh inning against James Paxton. It was his second home run of the year, and he has shown little offensive potential in 120 at-bats this season, hitting just .267/.296/.367.
