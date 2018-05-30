Cuevas is slashing .300/.344/.383 with a homer and four RBI in 64 plate appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

The rookie isn't getting a ton of playing time now that all the Rockies' outfielders are healthy, but he's producing well in the limited opportunities he's gotten. Cuevas hasn't displayed much pop in the majors -- he has just two extra base hits during his first cup of coffee in Denver -- but he's making contact at a very strong 87 percent clip. The 26-year-old doesn't offer a ton of upside while he's relegated to the bench however, and it's tough to see him jumping ahead of Carlos Gonzalez, Gerardo Parra or David Dahl in the pecking order any time soon.