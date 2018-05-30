Rockies' Noel Cuevas: Hitting well in first taste of majors
Cuevas is slashing .300/.344/.383 with a homer and four RBI in 64 plate appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.
The rookie isn't getting a ton of playing time now that all the Rockies' outfielders are healthy, but he's producing well in the limited opportunities he's gotten. Cuevas hasn't displayed much pop in the majors -- he has just two extra base hits during his first cup of coffee in Denver -- but he's making contact at a very strong 87 percent clip. The 26-year-old doesn't offer a ton of upside while he's relegated to the bench however, and it's tough to see him jumping ahead of Carlos Gonzalez, Gerardo Parra or David Dahl in the pecking order any time soon.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...