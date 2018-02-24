Rockies' Noel Cuevas: In mix for reserve outfield gig
Cuevas is in the running to be a backup outfielder for the Rockies to start the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Cuevas is set to compete with the likes of David Dahl, Raimel Tapia and Mike Tauchman for one of the two remaining roster spots. Unlike his competition, Cuevas has never appeared in a major-league contest, so he's likely the longest shot to make the roster as it stands right now. The 26-year-old did hit a respectable .312/.353/.487 with 15 homers and 16 stolen bases in 128 games at Triple-A Albuquerque last season, and could break camp with the Rockies in a reserve role with a solid spring.
