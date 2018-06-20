Cuevas went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Colorado's offense exploded for six runs in the third inning and Cuevas got in on the fun, driving home a run on his first double of the night then coming around to score on starter German Marquez's RBI single. With David Dahl (foot) on the shelf, Cuevas has seen a bit of a bump in playing time and has drawn six starts over the club's last 15 games. Through 90 big-league at-bats, the 26-year-old is slashing .278/.309/.367.