Cuevas was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will start Monday's game against San Diego in left field, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Cuevas put together a solid day at the dish in Sunday's Triple-A action, clubbing his fourth homer of the season while driving in three runs. His hot start at the dish for the Isotopes was enough to earn a promotion (.378 average with 14 RBI over 11 games) and the Rockies will immediately insert him into the starting nine for the series opener.