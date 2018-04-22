Cuevas was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and is starting in right field and batting eighth Sunday against the Cubs, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Cuevas -- a 26-year-old minor-league outfielder -- is set to make his major-league debut Sunday after earning a promotion due to his impressive .333/.419/.571 slash line over 74 plate appearances with Albuquerque this season. Gerardo Parra will begin serving his four-game suspension Sunday and Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list, so Cuevas could potentially see some extended playing time over the next few days. He probably doesn't warrant a pickup in most mixed formats, though.