The Rockies optioned Cuevas to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Cuevas was competing for a reserve outfield spot and performed well at the plate this spring with a .364 batting average and .819 OPS in 33 at-bats. The Rockies outfield depth was simply too much for the 26-year-old to overcome in spring training, but he could see a big-league opportunity at some point this season if he can replicate his 2017 slash line of .312/.353/.487 at Triple-A.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • khris-davis-1400.gif

    Outfield Tiers 3.0

    Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...

  • Elvis Andrus Rangers

    Shortstop Tiers 3.0

    Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 3.0

    Third base isn't quite first base, but there are plenty of valuable sluggers available her...