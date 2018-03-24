The Rockies optioned Cuevas to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Cuevas was competing for a reserve outfield spot and performed well at the plate this spring with a .364 batting average and .819 OPS in 33 at-bats. The Rockies outfield depth was simply too much for the 26-year-old to overcome in spring training, but he could see a big-league opportunity at some point this season if he can replicate his 2017 slash line of .312/.353/.487 at Triple-A.