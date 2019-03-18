Rockies' Noel Cuevas: Sent to minors camp
Cuevas was sent to minor-league camp Monday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Cuevas was always a long shot to break camp with the Rockies given the team's current outfield depth. The 27-year-old made his major-league debut last season, slashing .233/.268/.315 in 153 plate appearances, and could return to the show in 2019 should injuries create an opening.
