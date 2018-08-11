Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Available to pinch hit
Arenado (shoulder) could be utilized as a pinch hitter against the Dodgers on Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.
The pain issue for Arenado comes when throwing the ball, so it seems like the team could give him a couple days out of the field with Monday's scheduled off day. The Rockies then have a two-game interleague series at Houston, where the 27-year-old could serve as designated hitter to provide a couple additional days, if necessary.
