Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Blasts 28th homer Tuesday

Arenado went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

His sixth-inning shot off Danny Duffy not only gave the Rockies their only runs on the night, it ended a no-hit bid by the lefty. With 28 homers on the year, Arenado will need a big finish to 2017 to record his third straight 40-HR campaign, but his 107 RBI and .963 OPS put him on pace for career highs in both categories.