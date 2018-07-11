Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Blasts home run No. 23
Arenado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
It was Arenado's 23rd home run -- moving him into a tie with Jesus Aguilar for the NL lead -- and fifth in his last 11 games. The 27-year-old is hitting .333 in July and is well on his way to another terrific season. Approaching the All-Star break, he's driven in 64 runs to go along with a .309/.393/.593 line.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....