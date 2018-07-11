Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Blasts home run No. 23

Arenado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

It was Arenado's 23rd home run -- moving him into a tie with Jesus Aguilar for the NL lead -- and fifth in his last 11 games. The 27-year-old is hitting .333 in July and is well on his way to another terrific season. Approaching the All-Star break, he's driven in 64 runs to go along with a .309/.393/.593 line.