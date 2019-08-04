Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Clocks two solo homers

Arenado went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Arenado launched his first homer in the first inning before tacking on an insurance run with his second long ball in the fifth frame. The perennial MVP candidate is up to 24 home runs in 2019. He's approaching his fifth straight season with at least 30 homers and 100 RBI.