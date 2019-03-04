Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Clubs another homer

Arenado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Giants.

Arenado belted his second home run this spring, this time a two-run blast over the left-field fence in the fifth inning. After signing a monster contract extension at the end of February (eight years, $260 million), he should be highly motivated to put together another stellar campaign.

