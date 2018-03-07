Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Clubs two homers in eight spring games

Arenado is 4-for-18 (.222) with two homers through eight spring training games.

The hits aren't falling as much as they did last year, but it's hard to be disappointed with the solid power output from the star third baseman so far this spring. The Rockies are experimenting with Charlie Blackmon as their three-hole hitter, which would move Arenado into the cleanup spot if it comes to fruition. Either way, look for Arenado to have plenty of RBI opportunities this season as he hits in the meat of a rising Rockies lineup.