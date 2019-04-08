Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Collects three hits

Arenado went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 12-6 loss to the Dodgers.

The perennial MVP candidate had just one hit in his last four games, so Sunday's big day at the dish was much needed. While he's still looking for his first long ball of 2019, Arenado did raise his batting average to a respectable .282 in 39 at-bats.