Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Connects for ninth home run

Arenado went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's win over the Reds.

The 27-year-old took Sal Romano deep to center field for his first home run in nearly three weeks. While Arenado is well off his normal power pace, he's walking and making hard contact at the highest rates of his career. Keep in mind that he's played just 19 games at home to this point (27 on the road).