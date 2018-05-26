Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Connects for ninth home run
Arenado went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's win over the Reds.
The 27-year-old took Sal Romano deep to center field for his first home run in nearly three weeks. While Arenado is well off his normal power pace, he's walking and making hard contact at the highest rates of his career. Keep in mind that he's played just 19 games at home to this point (27 on the road).
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Continues to produce despite power drought•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drives in five on two homers•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Goes deep Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Homers Sunday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Bats cleanup Friday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Reinstated from suspension•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.