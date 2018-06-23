Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Continues blistering hot streak

Arenado went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run to help the Rockies to an 11-3 victory over the Marlins on Friday.

Arenado continued his recent ridiculous tear in the opening game of this series against the Marlins, blasting his 17th long ball of the year in the fourth inning off Wei-Yin Chen to mark his fourth straight game with a homer. He now has 10 hits in his last 17 at-bats to go along with the four homers and 11 RBI over that time, bringing his slash line up to a flawless .323/.410/.598 through 266 at-bats on the season.