Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Continues hot streak

Arenado went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in an 11-6 victory against the Rockies on Thursday.

His start to the season wasn't horrible, but Arenado has really turned it on as of late. He is batting .362 (17-for-47) with six homers, 15 RBI and 12 runs in the last 12 games. In the last three contests of the four-game series against the Brewers, Arenado went 6-for-13 (.462) with three home runs and seven RBI. Most of that has been away from Coors Field too. Over the entire season, he's batting .297 with nine homers, 27 RBI, 24 runs and one steal in 128 at-bats.