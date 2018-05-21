Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Continues to produce despite power drought

Arenado went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in the Rockies' 9-5 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Arenado hasn't hit a homer since May 5 - an uncharacteristically long drought for his standards - but he's managed to continue to contribute in other areas, as this three-hit performance brought his slash line up to a brilliant .331/.418/.567 through 157 at-bats. He also threw in his second stolen base of the season, although that shouldn't be considered likely to be a recurring trend, as he's swiped just 13 bags for his career. Fantasy owners shouldn't worry about the recent mini-lull in homers for Arenado, as more hits are bound to start leaving the yard for the 27-year-old dynamo as long as he continues to swing the bat like this.