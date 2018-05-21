Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Continues to produce despite power drought
Arenado went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in the Rockies' 9-5 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Arenado hasn't hit a homer since May 5 - an uncharacteristically long drought for his standards - but he's managed to continue to contribute in other areas, as this three-hit performance brought his slash line up to a brilliant .331/.418/.567 through 157 at-bats. He also threw in his second stolen base of the season, although that shouldn't be considered likely to be a recurring trend, as he's swiped just 13 bags for his career. Fantasy owners shouldn't worry about the recent mini-lull in homers for Arenado, as more hits are bound to start leaving the yard for the 27-year-old dynamo as long as he continues to swing the bat like this.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...