Arenado is undergoing tests on a sore left shoulder Sunday and could miss the rest of the 2020 season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black said that the team should have more information regarding Arenado's shoulder issue Monday once the results of his tests are known. However, the soreness could force the 29-year-old to miss the final week of the regular season. If he's unable to play, Daniel Murphy and Garrett Hampson could see increased playing time as Ryan McMahon and Josh Fuentes could take over at third base.