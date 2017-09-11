Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Cracks another long ball Sunday
Arenado went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.
He tormented the Dodgers' pitching staff the entire series, going 8-for-15 with two homers and seven RBI in the four-game set. The 26-year-old has improved his road splits this season and leads all of baseball with 119 RBI.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Powers offense with homer off Kershaw•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Crushes No. 30 on Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Goes yard again in Kansas City•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Blasts 28th homer Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...