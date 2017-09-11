Play

Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Cracks another long ball Sunday

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

He tormented the Dodgers' pitching staff the entire series, going 8-for-15 with two homers and seven RBI in the four-game set. The 26-year-old has improved his road splits this season and leads all of baseball with 119 RBI.

