Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Cranks 26th homer

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Colorado's 3-1 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Arenado had just one hit in his last 11 at-bats but he made quick work of the mini-lull by launching his 26th homer of the season with this fifth-inning blast off Sean Manaea. It's been business as usual this year for Arenado, who is sporting an elite .981 OPS that is actually higher than the .959 mark he posted during last season's spectacular campaign.