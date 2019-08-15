Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Crushes clutch homer

Arenado went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Arenado ambushed Archie Bradley on the first of the at-bat and hit a 423-foot blast to win the game for the Rockies. The 28-year-old has a .277/.323/.491 slash line with seven home runs in 31 games since the All-Star break.