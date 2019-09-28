Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Day off Saturday
Arenado is not in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.
Arenado has posted typically strong numbers down the stretch, hitting .370/.469/.667 with four homers over his last 14 games. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Ryan McMahon sliding over to third base and Garrett Hampson starting at second.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smacks 41st homer•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Joins exclusive club at hot corner•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Three-game homer streak•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Leaves yard in second straight•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...