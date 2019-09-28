Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Day off Saturday

Arenado is not in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.

Arenado has posted typically strong numbers down the stretch, hitting .370/.469/.667 with four homers over his last 14 games. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Ryan McMahon sliding over to third base and Garrett Hampson starting at second.

