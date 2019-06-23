Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Day off Sunday

Arenado is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Arenado started the last seven games at the hot corner after dealing with a toe bruise and went 9-for-28 with two home runs, seven runs scored, five RBI and five walks. It's only the third time this season the 28-year-old will step out of the lineup. Pat Valaika is starting at third base and batting eighth Sunday.