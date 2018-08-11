Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Doesn't return to Saturday's lineup

Arenado is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers due to right shoulder soreness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Arenado exited Friday's game after tweaking his shoulder while turning a 3-5-3 double play. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the Rockies indicated Friday he was removed for precautionary reasons. Regardless, it's unsurprising to see the team play it safe, which they could also opt to do Sunday with a scheduled off day to follow Monday.