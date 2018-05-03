Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drives in five on two homers
Arenado went 3-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.
About the only blemish for Arenado in the opening month was the lack of home runs, as he had just four entering May after averaging 40 long balls a year over the last three seasons. He's made up for that since the calendar flipped to May, as he's now 4-for-10 with three homers and six RBI over the last two days. The 27-year-old now sports a terrific .320/.412/.619 slash line on the year.
More News
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...