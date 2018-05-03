Arenado went 3-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

About the only blemish for Arenado in the opening month was the lack of home runs, as he had just four entering May after averaging 40 long balls a year over the last three seasons. He's made up for that since the calendar flipped to May, as he's now 4-for-10 with three homers and six RBI over the last two days. The 27-year-old now sports a terrific .320/.412/.619 slash line on the year.