Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Exits after HBP on hand
Arenado exited Sunday's game against the Marlins after being hit by a pitch on his left hand during the fifth inning, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Arenado was 0-for-2 at the plate before being plunked by a Vance Worley pitch on his left hand in the top of the fifth inning. The star third baseman had his hand/wrist area examined by trainers and was subsequently lifted from the game. The exact nature and severity of his injury should become more clear after Arenado undergoes further testing.
