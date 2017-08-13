Play

Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Exits after HBP on hand

Arenado exited Sunday's game against the Marlins after being hit by a pitch on his left hand during the fifth inning, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Arenado was 0-for-2 at the plate before being plunked by a Vance Worley pitch on his left hand in the top of the fifth inning. The star third baseman had his hand/wrist area examined by trainers and was subsequently lifted from the game. The exact nature and severity of his injury should become more clear after Arenado undergoes further testing.

