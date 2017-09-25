Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Exits Sunday with hand injury

Arenado was pulled in the sixth inning of the Rockies' 8-4 victory Sunday over the Padres due to a bruise on the palm of his right hand, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Arenado said he took a "funky swing" and fouled off a ball during an at-bat earlier in the game, resulting in him sustaining some swelling to the hand. The Rockies view it as only a minor setback for the All-Star third baseman, however, and believe that he'll be able to return to action in Monday's series opener with the Marlins. With the Rockies still looking to secure a wild-card berth, Arenado's availability will be essential to that effort. He's in the midst of an excellent September, during which he's slashed .307/.429/.547 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 23 games.