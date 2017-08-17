Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Exits with hand injury
Arenado was prematurely lifted from Thursday's game against the Braves with an apparent hand injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Arenado exited in the seventh inning after taking a hard chopper off his glove hand, the same hand that he bruised after being hit by a pitch Sunday against the Marlins. The severity of the injury isn't clear at this point, but more should be known following the conclusion of Thursday's contest. Ryan McMahon slid over to cover the hot corner after he exited, while Mark Reynolds subbed in to man first base.
