Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Extends RBI lead with three Sunday

Arenado went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Pirates.

Arenado drove his RBI total up to a league-leading 86 thanks to timely hitting. He plated two runs on a single in the third inning, then drove in one more before coming around to score himself in a seven-run sixth. Fifty-four of Arenado's RBI have come at hitter-friendly Coors Field, even though he has played three more games on the road.

