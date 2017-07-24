Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Extends RBI lead with three Sunday
Arenado went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Pirates.
Arenado drove his RBI total up to a league-leading 86 thanks to timely hitting. He plated two runs on a single in the third inning, then drove in one more before coming around to score himself in a seven-run sixth. Fifty-four of Arenado's RBI have come at hitter-friendly Coors Field, even though he has played three more games on the road.
More News
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...