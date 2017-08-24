Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Goes yard again in Kansas City
Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk Wednesday in Kansas City.
Arenado hit his 29th home run in the first inning, raising his RBI total to a league-leading 108 in the process. The star third baseman is far from just a Coors Field product, as 14 of his 29 long balls have come on the road. Two of those road homers have come in the first two stops on this six-game trip.
