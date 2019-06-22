Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Goes yard in loss

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.

A toe injury didn't cost Arenado any games, and the third baseman proved he's good to go with the fourth-inning blast off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. Arenado has hit .333 with two homers, four RBI and seven runs scored in his last six games. The 28-year-old has 19 homers and 61 RBI in 74 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories