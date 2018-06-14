Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Heads to bench Thursday
Arenado is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Arenado will receive a standard, albeit rare, day off as the Rockies host the Phillies during a matinee contest before heading off to Arlington to begin a three-game set against Texas on Friday. In his place, Ryan McMahon will start at third base and bat seventh in the order.
