Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Hits 30th home run of year

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Arenado connected for his 30th home run of the year off Justin Verlander in the sixth inning. Arenado ranks second in the NL in home runs and OPS (.977), trailing only St, Louis' Matt Carpenter (who has 33 home runs and a .981 OPS). The All-Star third baseman is hitting .306 with 84 RBI and 78 runs.