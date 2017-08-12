Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Hits century mark in RBI

Arenado went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins.

His third-inning shot off Jose Urena, Arenado's 26th of the year, gave the Rox an early lead that the bullpen would eventually squander, but it also made the third baseman the first player this season to reach 100 RBI. The 26-year-old has improved his OPS every year he's been in the majors, up to his current .957 mark, and he may not have peaked yet.