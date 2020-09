Arenado went 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday in the Rockies' 23-5 loss to the Giants.

Due to the blowout nature of the contest, Arenado was pulled out early and lost out on an extra plate appearance as a result, denying him of another opportunity to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Though Arenado batted .462 during the seven-game stretch, he was unable to end his ongoing power outage. Arenado has logged one home run over his last 17 contests.