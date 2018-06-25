Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Homers again Sunday

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Miami.

Arenado has five homers over his last six games and 18 on the season alongside a robust .318/.403/.595 slash line. He also has 55 RBI and 52 runs scored in 274 at-bats. As always, Arenado is one of the game's most well-rounded hitters and should continue giving opposing pitchers nightmares all season.

