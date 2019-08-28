Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Homers as part of three-hit game

Arenado went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in a loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Arenado plated a run with a double in the fifth inning and drilled a two-run homer to left field in the ninth. The 28-year-old has been on a long ball binge in August, trailing only Gleyber Torres with 12 home runs this month. Arenado continues to be one of the most reliable offensive forces in baseball, slashing .308/.368/.573 with 34 homers and 103 RBI this season.