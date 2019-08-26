Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Homers, doubles in loss

Arenado went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Arenado's fifth-inning homer was his 11th of August, giving him 33 for 2019. It also lifted him to the 100-RBI mark for the fifth straight season. The 28-year-old remains one of the best names in fantasy baseball.