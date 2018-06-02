Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Homers in Friday's loss

Arenado went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Arenado hit his 12th home run off reliever Yimi Garcia in the seventh inning, securing his third multi-hit performance in his last five games. Arenado's OPS (1.007) ranks seventh in the majors, and he sits in the top five in home runs and RBI among third basemen.