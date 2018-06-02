Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Homers, scores twice in loss Friday
Arenado went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.
Arenado hit his 12th home run off reliever Yimi Garcia in the seventh, and secured his third multi-hit performance in his last five games. Arenado's OPS (1.007) ranks seventh in the majors, and he sits in the top five in home runs (12) and RBI (35) at the third base position.
