Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Cubs.

Arenado has shown no ill-effects after his five game absence due to suspension as he blasted his second home run in three games since returning to the lineup. It's been business as usual for him to begin the season, as he's currently hitting .344/427/.578

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories