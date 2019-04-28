Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Hot streak continues
Arenado went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's 9-5 win over Atlanta.
It took the third baseman until April 14 to hit his first homer, but since then Arenado's been on fire, hitting .356 (16-for-45) over his last 11 games with four doubles, six home runs and 14 RBI. The hot streak has pushed his slash line up to .292/.336/.538, and given his career numbers there should be plenty more production to come.
