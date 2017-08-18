Rockies' Nolan Arenado: In lineup for series opener against Milwaukee

Arenado will not miss any time after leaving Thursday's game with a hand injury.

Arenado's X-rays came back negative Thursday night after he was forced to exit the contest in the seventh inning following a sharply hit grounder that got a piece of his glove hand. The third baseman was held out of Monday's game due to an injury on the same hand -- stemming from a hit by pitch against the Marlins on Sunday -- but he appears to be healthy enough to give it a go during a series with major implications for Colorado.