Rockies' Nolan Arenado: In lineup for series opener against Milwaukee
Arenado will not miss any time after leaving Thursday's game with a hand injury.
Arenado's X-rays came back negative Thursday night after he was forced to exit the contest in the seventh inning following a sharply hit grounder that got a piece of his glove hand. The third baseman was held out of Monday's game due to an injury on the same hand -- stemming from a hit by pitch against the Marlins on Sunday -- but he appears to be healthy enough to give it a go during a series with major implications for Colorado.
