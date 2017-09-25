Rockies' Nolan Arenado: In Monday's lineup
Arenado (hand) is in the lineup Monday against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Arenado left Sunday's game with a hand injury that came from an odd swing. Fortunately the injury was rather minor, as he's in the lineup and hitting third Monday night. Arenado will look to finish the 2017 campaign on a strong note, as he's carrying a terrific .305/.369/.579 line into Monday's contest.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Exits Sunday with hand injury•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Pops 34th homer Friday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Powers Rockies to win•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Cracks another long ball Sunday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Powers offense with homer off Kershaw•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...