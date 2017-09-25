Rockies' Nolan Arenado: In Monday's lineup

Arenado (hand) is in the lineup Monday against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Arenado left Sunday's game with a hand injury that came from an odd swing. Fortunately the injury was rather minor, as he's in the lineup and hitting third Monday night. Arenado will look to finish the 2017 campaign on a strong note, as he's carrying a terrific .305/.369/.579 line into Monday's contest.