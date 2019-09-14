Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Joins exclusive club at hot corner

Arenado went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 10-8 win over the Padres.

His first-inning blast off Joey Lucchesi set the tone for a typically wild Coors Field affair that featured five homers and 14 extra-base hits between the two teams, but it was also Arenado's 40th long ball of the year. He's now one of only four third baseman in MLB history with at least three 40-HR campaigns on their resume -- joining Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt and Eddie Mathews, as well as fellow Rockie Vinny Castilla, in a very exclusive club. Castilla and Arenado are also the only two Colorado players at any position to accomplish the feat.