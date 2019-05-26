Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches 200th career homer
Arenado went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and five RBI in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles.
Arenado accounted for almost all of the Rockies' offense, with his biggest highlight being a 394-foot homer in the third inning that briefly gave the hosts a 4-3 lead. Arenado is the fourth-fastest third baseman to hit 200 homers by games played, doing so in 925 games. For the season, the 28-year-old is hitting .333/.377/.632 with 14 homers, 42 RBI and 38 runs scored in 50 games.
