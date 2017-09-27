Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches 36th homer Tuesday
Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.
It looks like the minor hand injury he suffered Sunday won't be an issue for Arenado heading into the NL Wild Card Game. With 36 home runs it looks like he'll fall a little short of his third straight 40-HR campaign, but the third baseman now needs only five RBI in the Rockies' last four regular-season games to set a new career high in that category, and top last year's 133.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: In Monday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Exits Sunday with hand injury•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Pops 34th homer Friday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Powers Rockies to win•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Cracks another long ball Sunday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Powers offense with homer off Kershaw•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...