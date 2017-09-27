Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches 36th homer Tuesday

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.

It looks like the minor hand injury he suffered Sunday won't be an issue for Arenado heading into the NL Wild Card Game. With 36 home runs it looks like he'll fall a little short of his third straight 40-HR campaign, but the third baseman now needs only five RBI in the Rockies' last four regular-season games to set a new career high in that category, and top last year's 133.